Drug driver fined after being found in car park
A 29-year-old Onchan man has been fined £750 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.
James Michael Cowin was also fined another £200 for possessing the class B drug and had his driving licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court how police came across Cowin while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Starlet at Axnfell Forest car park on June 25 at 10.30pm.
The car’s engine was running with the keys in the ignition.
When officers spoke to Cowin they described him as having glazed eyes with ‘pupils like saucers’.
There was said to be a smell of cannabis coming from the Starlet and he admitted he had the drug in the car.
Police found 1.5 grams of it, which they valued at £30.
A drug wipe test proved positive and Cowin, who lives at Barrule Drive, was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 11.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
The court heard that he has a conviction for drink-driving in 2015.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘Mr Cowin has gone to the plantation to have a joint.
‘He was open and honest with officers and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
‘This is not a case where he’s been driving.
‘He was intending to stay there until the effects had worn off.’
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks asked why the engine was running and Mr Wood said that Cowin had been listening to music.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £200 per month.