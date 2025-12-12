An employee at an Onchan-based provider of insurance-based wealth solutions has picked up an industry accolade.
Marie Hainge, legal and regulatory officer at Utmost Group, is the winner of this year’s Association of International Life Offices (AILO)’s James Ball Award.
It honours outstanding contribution to the cross-border life insurance sector and is named in memory of James Ball, one of AILO’s founding members whose influence helped shape the early development of the international life industry.
The award is presented annually to an individual who demonstrates exceptional commitment, leadership and impact across the AILO community.
Announcing the award, AILO chief executive Bob Pain said: ‘Marie quietly gets on with being absolutely brilliant. As chair of our legal and regulatory committee, she guides the group through the regulatory ‘spaghetti’ of the EU with outstanding knowledge and expertise.
‘She is one of the key individuals behind AILO’s success, and we are incredibly lucky to have her.’
Marie has worked in cross-border financial services since 2004 and is recognised as a leading expert in UK and EU regulation, with specialist knowledge of Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs), ESG and evolving compliance frameworks across Europe.
Her professional background includes roles in governance, risk and compliance, and she holds a first-class degree in law.
Speaking about the award, Marie said: ‘I was really delighted — and surprised — to be considered for this award.
‘Regulatory work may be less glamorous, but it is a cornerstone of the cross-border life industry, and I’m pleased to see it recognised.
‘AILO provides a vital forum for people across the sector to come together, share ideas and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.
‘Being involved in AILO for nearly 20 years has opened doors for my own development — from chairing committees to presenting and building relationships — and I know others benefit in the same way.’
The award reflects Marie’s long-standing commitment to enhancing sector understanding, supporting regulatory clarity and helping firms stay aligned with best practice in a fast-changing environment marked by consumer duty, sustainable finance regulation, PRIIPs reform, trust registration requirements and broader shifts in customer expectations.
Jeffrey More, AILO chair, added: ‘Marie exemplifies the collaborative spirit that underpins AILO.
‘Her leadership, expertise and generosity with her knowledge strengthen the entire community.
‘She is a very worthy recipient of this year’s James Ball Award.’
Founded in 1987, the Association of International Life Offices (AILO) is the leading international trade association for the cross-border Life sector.
AILO represents around 46 member organisations across 10 jurisdictions, championing the sector through representation, education and insight.
Its mission is to advance, support and unite professionals and organisations operating across borders, helping them raise standards, share intelligence and maximise potential.
