A Peel man has admitted driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Damien Clarke Crowe also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis, as well as having no vehicle licence or insurance. The 28-year-old will be sentenced on May 18 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Crowe, who lives at Mona Street, was driving a Mercedes A180 on November 6, when police received information that it was untaxed.
They stopped Crowe at Main Road in St John’s and he was described as having glazed eyes, dilated pupils, and appearing dazed. A drug wipe test proved positive and he was subsequently arrested.
A search of the Mercedes found cannabis in a jar, and two wraps of cocaine. The cannabis was said to weigh one gram and was valued by police at £20, while the cocaine weighed 0.2 grams and was valued at £21.
At police headquarters, a sample of blood was taken which later produced a reading of 800 for benzoylecgonine. The legal limit is 50.
During a police interview, Crowe handed in a prepared statement, admitting that the drugs were his, for personal use.
The car’s tax had expired in July 2022 and it was also uninsured.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing and said that the backdated tax had now been paid.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that, although the level of benzoylecgonine was high, there is no scientific evidence regarding how the levels of the drug affect driving, in the way that there is for alcohol.
Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted with conditions that Crowe live at his home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to drive.