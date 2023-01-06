A 24-year-old drug user has been fined £750 for possessing cannabis.
Nadine Rebecca Wade admitted having 27.7 grams of the class B drug at her home.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police executed a search warrant at Wade’s home at Marathon Road in Douglas on October 13.
During the search, they found 27.7 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £554, along with scales.
During an interview at police headquarters, Wade said the drug was for personal use and that she bought it in bulk as she was a heavy user.
She said she paid £350 for it and used scales because she wanted to verify she was getting what she paid for.
Wade is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in March 2022 for being concerned in the supply of the cannabis and possessing criminal property, namely £5,935 in cash.
A probation report said that Wade had been complying with the supervision element of that sentence.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had limited means and was reliant on benefits.
‘She is going to have to be very careful she doesn’t appear before the court again, especially during the suspended sentence,’ said the advocate.
‘Since October, her cannabis use has reduced drastically.’
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, said that he would not take any action regarding the breach of the suspended sentence.
The Deputy High Bailiff pointed out that, despite Wade saying she had limited means, she had spent £350 on a lump of cannabis.
Wade was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.