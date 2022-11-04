Drunk man went into wrong house and assaulted the owner
A drunk man who went to the wrong house, then assaulted the owner, has been sentenced to 100 hours community service.
Jake Plant claimed he thought he was at a friend’s house when he punched the man and also broke a bannister.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, also ordered Plant to pay £100 compensation to the victim and £30 for the damaged bannister.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that 20-year-old Plant entered a property on Sydney Street in Douglas at 2.17am on August 21.
He was challenged by the owner, who was also the landlord, and said: ‘I’m going to the flat upstairs.’
The landlord told him there was no flat upstairs and tried to usher him out of the building.
This prompted Plant to punch him in the face, causing a cut to his nose and head.
Plant left the property but was arrested by police at 2.25am outside after the owner identified him.
When Plant saw the police he held out his hands in front of him as if offering to be handcuffed.
At police headquarters, he was interviewed and said that it had been a genuine mistake and that he had thought he was in his friend’s building.
He said that his only intent was to sleep there, but admitted he had thrown a punch at the man and offered to pay for the bannister.
In court, Plant, who lives at Ballamodha Straight in Ballasalla, pleaded guilty to common assault.
The court heard he has no previous convictions.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Cook said that community service would be the most likely punishment.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that Plant was not currently in work so community service may be a stepping stone for him.
Mr Travers said that Plant’s friend lived one street over from the address to which he went.
‘Clearly he’s had way too much to drink,’ said the advocate.
‘He had been binge drinking on the night but has ceased drinking entirely since the offence.’
Mr Travers went on to say that Plant had shown genuine remorse and had apologised during the interview.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Cook told Plant: ‘This was a serious assault on somebody who was simply in his own home.’
Plant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £100 per month.