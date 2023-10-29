A drunk woman fell over railings into hotel grounds, got trapped, then broke a window to get inside, a court has heard.
Shania-Leigh Woodhouse’s friend then climbed down over the railings and he also got stuck.
The bizarre incident happened at the Sugarland Hotel on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
25-year-old Woodhouse admitted two counts of property damage and was sentenced to a 12 month probation order by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on September 30, at 4am, Woodhouse had been walking past the hotel with a male friend.
She said that she fell over railings into a basement area outside the hotel and got trapped.
The male then also went over the railings but he also couldn’t escape afterwards.
Woodhouse said that she then decided to smash the basement window to access the hotel in an effort to find a way out.
The hotel was not trading at the time but was occupied by the family who owned it.
The defendant and the male went inside and wandered through the building in an attempt to find a way out.
However, they then encountered a member of the family which prompted them to start running through the building.
The owner of the building then woke up and also confronted them.
Woodhouse and the male made it to the front door where she used a vacuum pole to smash glass in the door.
Mr Kane said that no action had been taken against the male but that the incident would have been quite distressing for the owners of the building.
The court heard that Woodhouse, who lives at Hutchinson Square in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
A probation report said that the defendant had said that she finished working in a bar at midnight and had then gone to 1886 with the male.
She said she had drunk a large number of shots and cocktails and accepted she had acted irresponsibly.
Woodhouse told probation that she could not recall precisely what occurred, but said she tumbled over some railings and became stuck in a basement area.
The male had then tried to assist her and also become stuck.
The report said that Woodhouse wanted to write a letter of apology to the hotel owner but police had advised her against doing so while the court case was ongoing.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘The facts speak for themselves.
‘Ms Woodhouse has been part of a bizarre incident whilst in drink.
‘She fell over railings, there were no steps out. Other things could have been done. Perhaps shouting to members of the public or making calls.
‘It will be embarrassing if it goes in the newspaper and could cause the loss of her employment.’
The defendant was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to the hotel and £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay at a rate of £80 per month.