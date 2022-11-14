Duo accused of hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of fraud
Subscribe newsletter
Two men have appeared in court facing fraud and theft allegations involving hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Glen Cooper, aged 52, of Helm Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, is charged with 16 counts of fraud, four counts of theft, and one count of forgery.
The total value of the allegations against Mr Cooper is about £645,000.
David Hewitt, aged 50, of Clover Avenue, Peel, is charged with five counts of fraud and three counts of theft, all joint charges with Mr Cooper.
The allegations against Mr Hewitt involve a sum of the region of £132,000.
The allegations against Mr Cooper include allegedly fraudulent loan applications to Cherry Godfrey for £130,000, as well as fraud relating to vehicles being placed on unit stock arrangements.
The joint charges involve allegations of theft of credit balances and fraud relating to vehicles placed on unit stock arrangements.
Mr Cooper was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds while Mr Hewitt was represented by Jim Travers.
The case was adjourned until December 1 at the request of both advocates.
Bail was granted for Mr Hewitt with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.
No bail application was made for Mr Cooper and he is remanded in custody.