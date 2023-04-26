Two men have appeared in court via video link from the prison denying being a part of an organised crime group smuggling drugs to the island.
Leroy Stephen McHarrie, aged 23, of Nursery Avenue, Onchan, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
Daniel Graham Moody, aged 35, of Meadowfield Close, Merseyside, also entered not guilty pleas to the same two charges.
It is alleged that they are involved in importing a kilogram of cocaine and four kilograms of cannabis to the island on June 6 last year.
Mr McHarrie was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover while Mr Moody was represented by Winston Taylor.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for a summary court trial and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Both defence advocates agreed that the case should be committed to the higher court and High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction.
Committal proceedings will take place on May 25.
Both men are remanded in custody.
The case will be due for mention on May 23 as defendants can only be remanded for four weeks without appearing court again.