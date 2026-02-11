A ventilation engineer who was visiting the island for work has been fined £950 for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Thirty-three-year-old Curtis Lumb, from Batley, was also given a two year driving ban, which will also apply in the UK.
He must pay the fine, plus £50 prosecution costs immediately, or face up to 60 days in prison in default of payment.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Lumb was stopped as he drove off the ferry, arriving from Liverpool on September 28 at 10.10pm, for a routine check.
A smell of cannabis was reported coming from his Ford Focus.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and he was subsequently arrested.
A blood sample taken at police headquarters was sent to the UK for analysis and later produced a result of 7.7 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
Lumb, who lives at Primrose Gardens, was interviewed and said he'd come to the island to work as a subcontractor.
He said he’d used cannabis for around 15 years, as it calmed him down.
He was also found in possession of a small amount, but a caution was issued in relation to that.
Defence advocate James Peterson handed in a letter of reference for his client, and said that the loss of licence would impact Lumb’s ability to work.
Mr Peterson said that the defendant supported his father, partner, and son, so it would have a devastating effect.
The advocate asked the court not to make the fine payable forthwith, as Lumb said he only had a couple of hundred pounds in his account.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that Lumb had seemed able to fund his cannabis habit.
The defendant must also take an extended test at the end of the ban.