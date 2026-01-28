A drug dealer tried to evade police after running away in only his underwear carrying a rucksack.
The rucksack 29-year-old Connah Joseph Watterson was carrying was found to contain cocaine and further amounts of the class A drug were discovered in the Port Erin home he was living at.
Watterson appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentence having previously admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Hazel Carroon, prosecuting, told the court police executed a search warrant at Watterson’s address on May 29, 2025.
Mrs Carroon said: ‘Officers saw the defendant running through the back door and in to the garden wearing underwear and carrying a rucksack.’
Police told Watterson to stop and drop the rucksack which he promptly did. White powder was found in the rucksack and also in the property. In total, 125.4g of cocaine was found with a street value of £12,540.
In his basis of plea, Watterson said he was forced to take the drugs to clear a debt and the drugs were put in his bag which he never touched. The basis was accepted by the prosecution.
In mitigation, advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Once he had been given solid guidance, my client can be a productive member of society. But his personality means he slips into addictive behaviour which ends in using drugs.
‘But he has taken every opportunity in prison and is learning coping mechanisms which means that when released he should end up back in prison.
‘My client is remorseful and accepts his punishment. He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He is ashamed of his behaviour.’
In jailing him for six years and four months, Deemster Graeme Cook told Watterson drug dealing is anything but a victimless crime.
He said: ‘You found yourself in the murky world of illegal drugs. It has a devastating effect on hundreds if not thousands of occupants on this island. It causes misery.’