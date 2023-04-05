A man who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £900 and banned from driving for two years.
David Peter Sleeman admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of the ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Sleeman, who lives at Queen’s Promenade in Douglas, was driving an Audi TT on the A18 Mountain Road on December 15, at 7.50pm.
Police said that he was crossing the centre lines, speeding up and slowing down, and driving erratically, though Sleeman disputed some of this.
The 35-year-old was subsequently stopped and officers reported that his pupils were heavily dilated, his speech was slurred, and there was a smell of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and he was arrested.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had been driving from Ramsey to Douglas when he noticed the police behind him.
Ms Gray entered a basis of plea in which Sleeman denied that he was speeding up and slowing down, or driving erratically, but said that he may have gone over the centre lines, and sometimes cut the corners when the road was quiet, but was always cautious.
The advocate handed in letters of reference for her client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
Ms Gray said that Sleeman had co-operated at the scene and had held his licence for 13 years.
In May 2021, Sleeman was fined £600 for careless driving and possessing diazepam, and given four penalty points.
A probation report said that he would be unsuitable for community service due to his anxiety.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she would sentence Sleeman on his basis of plea, that he had not been driving erratically, but had cut corners and gone over the centre lines.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £20 per week.