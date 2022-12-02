An offender has been fined £780 for driving without insurance and failing to produce a driving licence.
Damien Clarke Crowe admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were on patrol on Douglas Road in Peel on July 5 when they saw Crowe driving a Vauxhall Corsa.
He was initially stopped due to his speed and was given five days to produce driving documents which he was unable to do. Defence advocate David Clegg said that Crowe, who lives at Mona Street, Peel, had been driving his girlfriend’s car at the time of the offence and accepted that he should not have been.
Crowe said he had been unable to find the keys to his own car and had needed to visit an ill family member so he wasn’t thinking clearly.
Mr Clegg said that Crowe had mislaid his driving licence and police had then given him a further two days to find it or get a new one.
However, he said that he had thought this would not be enough time to get a new one.
Mr Clegg said that Crowe had been unaware that you could pay a fee to get an emergency licence issued.
Magistrates fined him £650 for having no insurance and £130 for failing to produce his licence.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.