A motorist who overtook an unmarked police car while speeding has been hit with a £250 fine and five penalty points on his licence.
William Douglas Duggan drove his Audi A3 at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A5 Main Road between Douglas and Santon.
The 36-year-old farmer appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday, October 3, and pleaded guilty to speeding.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on July 21 at 7.29pm, police were in an unmarked vehicle at Richmond Hill in Douglas.
As they were driving in the area of the Home of Rest for Old Horses, Duggan’s Audi A3 overtook them.
The officers reported that they were driving at the 50mph limit, but Duggan was exceeding it.
They followed his car and said that, for a brief second, his speed even hit 90mph, though Duggan was sentenced for the 70mph speed.
He was subsequently stopped at the Fairy Bridge and when asked why he was speeding, said that he was taking dinner home.
The court heard that Duggan has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he accepted the prosecution facts.
Mr Travers said that Duggan, who lives at Grenaby Road in Ballasalla, had stopped as soon as police had activated the lights on their vehicle, and had been polite and co-operative throughout, admitting the offence at the scene.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, within two months.