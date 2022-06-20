Fraudster who lied to try to get loans could be sent to prison

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 43-year-old man has admitted fraudulently trying to obtain loans from a company.

Daniel Matthew Weir used a false name, false date of birth, and false employment details when he approached the company Cherry Godfrey for numerous loans.

None of the loans was granted.

Weir will be sentenced on July 28 after a probation report has been prepared.

The court heard that Weir had used a false name to apply for a loan from Cherry Godfrey on December 9, 2019.

He then used a false name, date of birth and employment details to apply to the same company on March 16, 2020.

Further fraudulent details were used for loan applications on March 19, 2020, and May 13, 2020.

On May 13, 2020, Weir was also charged with forging a driving licence and a utility bill.

He is also charged with making articles for use in frauds between December 2019 and May 2020.

A further fraudulent loan application was made on March 16, 2021.

In total, Weir, who lives at Murray’s Road, Douglas, pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation and one of making articles for use in fraud.

The total value of the applications was said to be £17,500 but none was ever granted so there was no financial loss to the company.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and handed in a basis of plea for his client which will be read before sentencing.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that they were not sophisticated offences, as they had been consistent applications to the same company which were rejected.

Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.