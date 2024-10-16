A 37-year-old who bit, punched, and kicked a shop manager who tried to stop him stealing alcohol has been handed a suspended sentence.
David William Prescott, also known as Atkinson, admitted common assault, threatening behaviour, theft, and property damage.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also issued a two year supervision order.
We previously reported that Prescott went to Ellan Vannin Fuels in Peel Road in Douglas, on August 17 at 1.50am.
He left without paying for a 70cl bottle of Apple Sourz, but was seen on CCTV footage by the shop manager.
The manager followed Prescott outside and tried to take the bottle from him, but the defendant wouldn’t let go of it.
They ended up wrestling on the ground and during the struggle Prescott bit the man on the elbow, kicked him, and punched him in the face.
Police arrived and Prescott was said to have stood in a ‘fighting stance’, but was arrested.
He swore at an officer, saying: ‘Ugly c**t. Daft b*tch.’
Prescott was put in a van but continued to launch verbal abuse, saying: ‘I know where you live. I’m gonna kill you. You’re lucky I’ve been away for five years. You’re gonna get f*cked.’
Once at police headquarters, he flooded a toilet in a cell by putting a pillow down it.
Prescott, of no fixed abode, was interviewed the following day and said he would make ‘no comment’ until he saw the CCTV footage.
He added: ‘I want you to watch the CCTV, for him to be arrested for assault.’
The court heard that Prescott is in breach of a licence having been released from prison in the UK early.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that, regarding the kicking, this had only occurred because the manager had hold of the defendant and he had been trying to get him off his leg, rather than deliberate kicks.
Mr Glover said that his client had spent two months on remand after his arrest.
He said that it was crucial that Prescott received probation supervision and that he would welcome it.
Mr Glover said that the defendant had no source of income, but intended to sign on for benefits, and had an address to go to, if a custodial sentence was not imposed.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘Ultimately this was a petty theft that escalated way out of control.
‘You could have simply handed the bottle over but you fight him in the road.
‘When police arrived you further abused them.
‘This was just a complete and utter disregard for anybody.
‘There has been a lack of engagement with previous orders, which gives me great concern.
‘But I am prepared to give you that last chance.’
After the sentence was passed, Prescott said: ‘When I don’t drink alcohol I’m a totally different person.
‘Thank you for this last chance.’