Groundworker who resisted arrested is sentenced

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 35-year-old groundworker has been fined £400 for resisting arrest.

Ryan Moore admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to an address at Linden Gardens in Douglas where Moore lives, after a report of a disturbance.

It was said to have been a domestic incident and at 12.15am Moore was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.

He was said to have become verbally abusive, resisting and struggling.

One police officer suffered a minor injury to his wrist as a result of the struggle.

A probation report said that Moore had left the island to live in Scotland when he was two years old.

He said he had then returned here three-and-a-half years ago intending to make a ‘new start’.

Moore told probation that he was very intoxicated on the night in question and things had escalated.

The report said that Moore had successfully completed a two-year probation order imposed in 2019.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that it was unclear who had initially rung the police but the woman in question had told officers that nothing had happened.

Mr Wood said: ‘Mr Moore mistakenly didn’t take too kindly to being arrested, in drink.

‘We are dealing with a man with significant previous convictions but it has been some time since the commission of his last similar offence.

‘We would ask the court to accept that he is moving in the right direction.’