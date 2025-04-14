A healthcare assistant who failed to take a breathalyser test has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for five years.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
We previously reported that Chichetu was driving a Vauxhall Astra at Castlemona Avenue in Douglas, on February 15, at 12.10am.
A member of the public saw him hit a parked vehicle outside Marmaris takeaway, then stagger out of his car.
Police found the defendant outside his home, at Castlemona Avenue, and described him as having glazed eyes and unsteady on his feet.
He was given three opportunities to provide a breath sample but failed to do so.
Chichetu was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was again given the chance to provide a sample, but he failed to provide one that would show a reading.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick said that police had reported that, despite attempts being made, Chichetu had not made a genuine effort to give the sample.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
In court on Thursday, April 3, defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
Ms Lobb said that Chichetu had used the period between his plea and sentencing to reflect and said that he had not drunk since the incident or driven.
The advocate said that he knew he was facing a mandatory five-year ban and was thankful that the only damage caused was to a wing mirror.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs and to complete a drink-driving education course.