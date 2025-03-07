A 35-year-old man has appeared before magistrates admitting failing to provide a breath sample to police.
Bisby Chichetu was reported by a member of the public who said they saw him staggering out of his car.
He will be sentenced in summary court on April 3.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court Chichetu was driving a Vauxhall Astra at Castlemona Avenue in Douglas, on February 15, at 12.10am.
A member of the public saw him hit a parked vehicle outside Marmaris takeaway, then stagger out of his car.
Police found the defendant outside his home, at Castlemona Avenue, and described him as having glazed eyes and unsteady on his feet.
He was given three opportunities to provide a sample of breath but failed to do so.
Chichetu was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was again given the chance to provide a breath sample, but he failed to provide one that would show a reading.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, not to drive, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.