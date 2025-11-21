From financial services and food production to education, conservation and the arts, the 2025 Awards for Excellence highlighted the work of organisations making a meaningful difference to Manx life.

Judges noted the diversity and quality of this year’s entries, with many winners showing strong local impact alongside wider national or international reach.

The awards celebrated innovation, collaboration and long-term commitment across public, private and third-sector organisations.

Here is an overview of all the 2025 winners and the judges’ comments on why they stood out.

Business of the Year - Capital International

Capital International were winners of The Yellowstone Award for Business of the Year. Presented by Will Ryles of Yellowstone (left) with event host Juliet Mann (right) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Capital International is a long-established Manx financial services group founded in 1996 and now employing 188 people in the island and 250 worldwide. Over the past year the group has achieved a series of milestones reflecting its continued growth and technical capability. These include securing an AAAf rating on the bank’s Excess Fiduciary Accounts, launching a mobile banking app and expanding its asset management business into Jersey. The group also earned recognition at the Investment International Awards, winning Platform of the Year. Judges highlighted the scale of its operations, its long-term contribution to the island’s economy and its commitment to innovation within a competitive international sector. Capital International’s sustained investment, staff growth and industry accolades demonstrate a business with significant impact both locally and globally, marking it out as a standout performer in Manx financial services.

Celebrating Local Food and Drink - Isle of Man Salt Co

Isle of Man Salt Co were winners of The Okell’s Award for Celebrating Local Food and Drink. Presented by Ollie Kneale of Okell’s (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

The Isle of Man Salt Co has emerged as a strong Manx success story based on sustainable production techniques and close collaboration with the island’s food sector. Judges praised the company for forging active partnerships with chefs and producers and for helping to raise the profile of Manx ingredients beyond the island. Its products have now reached the UK market, including being stocked by Selfridges, demonstrating strong demand for its high-quality, locally sourced seasonings. The company’s distinctive range is becoming a staple in the Manx pantry, reflecting growing consumer appreciation for premium, sustainably produced salt. The panel noted the firm’s role in showcasing the island internationally and its contribution to strengthening the island’s food identity. With sustainability at its core and a rapidly expanding customer base, Isle of Man Salt Co is helping to position Manx produce on a wider stage.

Community Initiative of the Year - Mannin Cancer Support Group

Mannin Cancer Support Group were named winners of The Barclays Private Bank Award for Community Initiative of the Year. Presented by Graeme Sullivan of Barclays Private Bank (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Mannin Cancer Support Group has made a significant difference to cancer care on the island by funding specialist equipment that previously required patients to travel to the UK. The group has supported the purchase of diagnostic tools for prostate cancer staging, one of the island’s two Spectral CT scanners, and is currently financing laser equipment for bladder cancer treatment. In 2021 it began fundraising for a dedicated support facility at Noble’s Hospital, the Mannin Cancer Help Centre, designed to provide much-needed emotional and practical assistance. Judges recognised the group’s sustained commitment to improving care, reducing travel burdens on patients and ensuring high-quality support is available close to home. Their efforts have strengthened clinical provision, enhanced patient experience and addressed long-standing gaps in local cancer support. The panel described the proposed centre as a vital resource for the island, reflecting the charity’s central role in driving community-led improvement.

Digital Innovation of the Year - Stacuity

Stacuity were winners of The Canaccord Wealth Award for Digital Innovation of the Year. Presented by Tom Richards of Canaccord Wealth (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Stacuity has developed a programmable mobile connectivity platform from its base in the Isle of Man, positioning the island at the forefront of global telecom innovation. Its technology gives operators detailed control over their networks, enabling more flexible and responsive service delivery in areas such as enterprise connectivity and the rapidly expanding Internet of Things market. Judges highlighted the company’s combination of high-level technical skill, international partnerships and strong Manx roots. Stacuity’s approach reflects a blend of advanced engineering and commercial ambition, helping to establish the island as a credible hub for next-generation telecom solutions. Its progress demonstrates how locally nurtured innovation can support global markets. The panel commended Stacuity for delivering a platform that has the potential to reshape how network providers operate, while also contributing to the island’s reputation for technological excellence and attracting further investment into the digital sector.

Education and Learning Initiative of the Year - Code Club

Code Club were winners of The TopCare Group Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year. Presented by Sal Heddi of the TopCare Group (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Code Club provides free, hands-on digital education for young people aged eight to 16, helping to build essential skills for the island’s future workforce. With a strong volunteer network and a commitment to inclusivity, the club offers accessible opportunities for children to learn coding, robotics and problem-solving in a supportive environment. Judges highlighted its role in running the island’s first robotics competition and its focus on inspiring the next generation of Manx innovators. The programme’s emphasis on practical learning ensures participants gain valuable experience that can support their development both in school and beyond. Code Club’s ethos centres on empowerment, creativity and ensuring every child, regardless of background, has the chance to explore technology. The panel praised the organisation for its community reach, its volunteer-driven model and its growing impact across the island’s digital education landscape.

Elevating Our Creative Industries - Stage Door Entertainment

Stage Door Entertainment were winners of The Albion Knitting Co. Award for Elevating Our Creative Industries. Presented by Jamie O’Neill of The Albion Knitting Co (left) ( Callum Staley )

Stage Door Entertainment has combined professional-level theatre production with a strong social purpose, helping to support and showcase Manx creative talent. The company runs workshops linking local performers with established international theatre professionals, as well as producing events that celebrate Manx storytelling and creativity. Judges highlighted this year’s production of ‘Calendar Girls’, which was a major success and donated 100% of its proceeds to the Big Manx Community Charity to support islanders affected by cancer. This commitment to both artistic excellence and community benefit stood out strongly to the panel. Stage Door Entertainment’s work demonstrates how high-quality performances can also deliver meaningful social impact, strengthening the island’s cultural landscape while supporting those in need. The organisation’s dedication to nurturing local talent and providing platforms for new work has made it a key part of the island’s creative sector.

Employer of the Year - Zurich on the Isle of Man

Zurich on the Isle of Man winners of The Standard Bank Award for Employer of the Year. Presented by Lee Francis of Standard Bank (left) ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Zurich is a major employer in the island, recognised by judges for its strong commitment to staff development, inclusion and retention. The company offers a comprehensive Employee Value Proposition, supported by good benefits, high-quality premises and clear pathways for progression. Judges noted the organisation’s focus on local talent, with 75% of roles filled internally, and the strength of its internship programme, which helps bring new entrants into the sector. Staff surveys show strong satisfaction levels, reflecting the company’s emphasis on wellbeing, leadership and long-term career support. Zurich’s approach combines international corporate standards with a strong local identity, contributing to a stable, skilled workforce. The panel praised the company’s consistent delivery of positive outcomes for employees and its investment in developing future talent, marking it out as an employer whose values are reflected in both practice and performance.

Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year - Manx National Heritage & Manx Wildlife Trust

Manx National Heritage and Manx Wildlife Trust winners of The Zurich Award for Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year. Presented by Robert Hartnett of Zurich (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Manx National Heritage and Manx Wildlife Trust have collaborated on a long-term conservation project that has transformed the ecological outlook for the Calf of Man. Their work to remove invasive species and restore natural habitats has enabled the return of key seabird populations, including more than 1,500 breeding Manx shearwaters and increased numbers of other red-listed species. Judges commended the project’s scientific rigour, community engagement and international recognition, describing it as a vital effort to reverse centuries of ecological decline. The initiative showcases the importance of partnership in safeguarding the island’s most sensitive environments. It combines expert habitat management with volunteer support and has become a flagship example of how conservation can deliver measurable results. The panel emphasised the project’s long-term significance for both biodiversity and the island’s global reputation for environmental stewardship.

Excellence in Customer Service - Simply Sleep

Simply Sleep won The Isle of Man Energy Award for Excellence in Customer Service. Presented by Aidan Baglow of Isle of Man Energy (left) ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Simply Sleep, established in 2021, is the island’s first sleep consultancy dedicated to supporting families with children aged 0 to eight. Drawing on the founders Emma Riley and Rebekah Dalrymple’s own experiences as parents, the service provides tailored guidance to help families achieve healthier sleep routines. Judges praised the company’s empathetic, personalised approach and its ability to adapt support to each family’s circumstances. Simply Sleep focuses on sustainable, practical solutions, aiming to make restful sleep ‘the new normal’ for households across the island. The panel highlighted the consultancy’s commitment to understanding customer needs and creating a safe, supportive environment for families seeking help. By addressing an often-overlooked aspect of early childhood wellbeing, Simply Sleep has established a niche service that delivers meaningful results for clients. Its strong customer feedback reflects a model built on trust, expertise and consistent, high-quality support.

Freedom to Flourish - The Albion Knitting Company IOM

The Albion Knitting Company IOM winners of the The Isle of Man Government Award for the Freedom to Flourish. Presented by Hon Alf Cannan MHK, Chief Minister (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

The Albion Knitting Company IOM is a globally recognised specialist in sustainable luxury knitwear that has chosen the Isle of Man as its operational base. Judges noted the company’s significant local economic impact, having grown its island workforce from 26 to 57, alongside steadily increasing turnover. Its relocation underscores the island’s appeal as a hub for high-quality, sustainable manufacturing. The panel highlighted Albion’s commitment to world-class standards, its investment in local employment and its contribution to strengthening the island’s reputation for premium textile production. The company’s model blends craftsmanship, sustainability and innovation, ensuring it remains competitive internationally while rooted in the local economy. By creating skilled jobs and raising the island’s profile within the luxury fashion sector, Albion Knitting Company exemplifies the Freedom to Flourish ethos.

Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year - The Outdoor Learning Centre (OLC)

The Outdoor Learning Centre (OLC), Isle of Man winners of The Medicann Award for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year. Presented by Gary Whipp of Medicann (left) ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

The Outdoor Learning Centre provides immersive outdoor education for children, young people and teachers, delivering experiences that encourage curiosity, resilience and personal growth. Judges described the centre as a multi-faceted venue that supports both educational development and wellbeing through nature-based learning. Its mission is to inspire a love for the natural world while helping participants build confidence, creativity and teamwork skills. The centre offers inclusive programmes tailored to different ages and abilities, ensuring that outdoor education is accessible across the island. The panel recognised the OLC’s role in strengthening connections between learning and the environment, as well as its contribution to broader personal development. By offering structured, meaningful experiences in outdoor settings, the centre has become an important resource for schools and community groups seeking to enrich learning beyond the classroom.

New Business of the Year - Grain and Vine

Grain and Vine were winners of The Island Escapes Award for New Business of the Year. Presented by John Keggin of Island Escapes (left) ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Grain and Vine is a locally owned premium bar in the heart of Douglas on Victoria Street, offering the island’s largest selection of draught beers alongside a curated range of spirits. Judges praised the business for elevating the local evening economy by creating a high-quality space where customers can explore exceptional drink options with a strong focus on local flavour. The bar’s commitment to supporting Manx producers reflects a clear community ethos, while its extensive drinks range provides a distinctive experience within the island’s hospitality scene. Grain and Vine’s approach blends craftsmanship, atmosphere and service, helping to set a new benchmark for premium venues. The panel noted the business’s early impact and the waves it is already making within the sector, highlighting its potential for continued growth as part of the wider revitalisation of Douglas nightlife.

Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage - Manannan’s Winterfest

Manannan’s Winterfest were winners of The King William’s College & The Buchan School Award for Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage. Presented by Damian Henderson, Principle of King William’s College & The Buchan School (left) ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Manannan’s Winterfest is a well-loved annual festive concert at the Gaiety Theatre celebrating Manx Christmas traditions. Now in its eighth year, it has become a consistent sell-out event showcasing local talent, traditional music and Manx Gaelic songs. Judges highlighted the festival’s blend of heritage and contemporary creativity, with new material commissioned each year to keep the programme fresh and relevant. Winterfest has grown into a cultural fixture in its own right, offering audiences a meaningful connection to the island’s seasonal customs while promoting performers from across the community. Its continued popularity reflects strong public support and a shared appreciation for Manx storytelling. The panel praised the event’s contribution to preserving and evolving cultural traditions, noting its role in enriching the island’s arts scene and deepening engagement with Manx heritage.

Small/Medium Enterprise of the Year - Tres Solutions

Tres Solutions winners of The OPUL Award for Small/Medium Enterprise of the Year. Presented by Opul CEO Neeraj Bari (left) ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )

Tres Solutions is an independent Managed Service Provider known for its tenacity and innovative approach to IT support. The company assists businesses across the island by modernising systems, managing cyber security and supporting complex technical challenges. Judges praised Tres Solutions for going above and beyond to help longstanding organisations adapt to new technology, particularly around digital payment processes used by local charities. The panel highlighted the business’s commitment to problem-solving and its ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients. Tres Solutions’ focus on service quality, reliability and continuous improvement has earned it a strong reputation in the sector. Its work supports both commercial resilience and community benefit, demonstrating the value of small enterprises in driving digital capability across the island.

Teams Working Together - Manx Care: In Your Shoes Listening Events

Manx Care - In Your Shoes Listening Events won The Utmost International Award for Teams Working Together. Presented by Karl Moore from Utmost International (left) ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) )