Thousands flocked to Douglas city centre to watch the annual Christmas lights switch on last week.
The event took place on Thursday evening, launching a month of festive attractions in the capital for all ages with entertainment and family fun across 10 themed zones.
These nine pictures by photographer Matt Mosur capture the festive fun enjoyed by people of all ages listening to brass bands, getting involved in craft sessions and even enjoying a seasonal game of crazy golf.
There was live music and performances, activities, festive food and drink and Santa’s Grotto situated in the Strand Shopping Centre, which also hosted an impressive ice sculpture display.
Douglas City Council and Douglas City Centre Management have once more joined forces with snow, Santa and shopping all guaranteed.
City centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘The Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the most magical moments of the year in Douglas. It brings our community together, celebrates local talent and businesses, and marks the start of a season filled with joy and togetherness.’
Attractions on the night included the outdoor cinema showing heart-warming Christmas classics while Marina Road was transformed into a market zone.
A festive treasure hunt was also launched which runs until December 7 with the chance to explore Douglas shops to uncover clues and be in with a chance to win prizes, including family tickets to the annual pantomime at the Gaiety Theatre.
In addition, there was Christmas golf on King Street, ‘wood n craft’ sessions at Douglas City Library and winter wonderland rides along North Quay.
A number of related festive events will also be held closer to Christmas, including the ever-popular live nativity, a heart-warming evening on North Quay on Wednesday, December 11 where you can experience the true spirit of Christmas with a traditional nativity featuring real animals and carols.