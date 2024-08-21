A learner motorcyclist has been fined £650 after admitting careless riding.
Nathan Reid was reported after an off-duty police officer saw him overtaking vehicles on the Mountain Road.
The 19-year-old also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Reid, who lives at Victoria Road in Castletown, was seen riding a KTM Duke 125 on April 27, at 1.20pm.
He only held a provisional licence and was displaying L plates.
An off-duty police officer saw Reid overtaking a vehicle as he approached Kate’s Cottage.
He then overtook the police officer’s car in an area heading towards a hidden dip, but had to pull in due to an oncoming vehicle, heading towards Creg Ny Baa.
Reid was then seen overtaking several other vehicles.
He was interviewed later and said he couldn’t remember the incident but accepted it must have happened.
He said that it was a silly mistake and that he was an inexperienced rider.
The court heard that the teenager has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
She said that this had been hanging over Reid since April and there had been no further incidents.
Ms Brennan said that her client had now passed his theory test and was taking his full bike test next week.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per week.