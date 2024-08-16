A 23-year-old woman from Greater Manchester has admitted smuggling cocaine onto the island on the ferry.
Kelsey Peers hid 28 grams of cocaine inside herself and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
She was taken to Noble’s Hospital, where the class A drug was found in a package concealed in her vagina.
The cocaine has been valued at between £2,800 and £4,000, depending on how it may have been cut with other substances.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, as it has a starting point for sentencing of between seven and nine years.
Peers, of Whitefield, Manchester, was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who agreed that the case should go to the higher court.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Ms Myerscough said that a psychiatric report was being prepared.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Peers to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, where she will make her first appearance on August 30.
Bail has been granted with a surety bond of £20,000 in place, and conditions to reside at her home address, and not to contact a possible co-defendant.