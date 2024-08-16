A 32-year-old woman has admitted four counts of benefit fraud.
Melissa Amy Curtis failed to declare her full income between July 2022 and July 2023.
She will be sentenced on October 10 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Curtis, from Ronague, had been claiming Employed Persons Allowance between July 2022 and August 2023, on the basis of being a single person.
However, he said that a partner was living with her and there was income being received from a business.
Mr Swain said that this had resulted in an overpayment in benefits of £11,269.
Curtis was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who said that her client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court.
Ms Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and bail was granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to live at her home address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.