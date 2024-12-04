An inmate has admitted vandalising two CCTV cameras at Jurby Prison, causing £5,879 worth of damage.
Leo Craig Dale stood on a chair and used a bar from a food trolley to commit the offence.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, November 26, pleading guilty to damaging property.
The 35-year-old will be sentenced on January 21, after a probation report has been prepared.
Dale was said to be currently serving a prison sentence until January 6, having been found guilty, after a trial, of an assault.
He was sentenced to three years and two months for that, and has served 18 months so far.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on February 26, Dale walked from his cell at the prison, carrying a chair.
He then stood on it and repeatedly hit a CCTV camera with an implement, said to be a bar from a food trolley.
Dale then moved to the next camera and did the same again.
He was interviewed and said that he had been struggling with his mental health, and claimed that a prison officer had told him: ‘You better smash something or start a riot to get some help.’
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to be sentenced in summary court.
Dale, whose address was given as the prison, was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds, who agreed that summary court was the appropriate venue for sentencing.
Technical bail has been granted, meaning that the defendant will be released on January 6, before returning to court on January 21 for his sentencing.