A 30-year-old Douglas man has been put on probation for two years after being arrested for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises twice in two days.
Liam Priestnal had denied both offences, but was found guilty after a summary trial of the first one, then changed his plea to guilty to the second offence before the second trial.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £725 prosecution costs, made up of £600 for the trial and £125 for the admitted offence.
The court heard that Priestnal was refused service at the Bridge Inn, on the quay in Douglas, on October 31.
He was then said to have been threatening towards staff.
Then, on November 1, while on police bail, he went to the Heron in Anagh Coar.
During an incident there, Priestnal was said to have taken off his shirt and been throwing punches.
He said that he had been under the influence of Pregabalin during both incidents.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling confirmed that the defendant had been using Pregabalin at the time, as well as drinking alcohol.
Ms Gelling asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested supervision, saying that Priestnal would benefit from assistance.
The report said the defendant had issues with impulsivity, but he had a good work ethic and had already taken steps to address his use of Pregabalin and alcohol.
The court heard that he’s paying a previous fine at a rate of £15 per week.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It’s clear to me that you have taken really positive steps on your own since the commission of these offences.’
Priestnal, who lives at Loch Promenade, will pay the costs at a rate of £15 per week, after the conclusion of his previous fine.