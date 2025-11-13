A paramedic has been fined £1,350 and banned from the roads for two years after admitting drink-driving.
She appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on November 11, entering a guilty plea to the offence, and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban.
Holmes was said to have resigned from her paramedic role.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Holmes was driving on November 2, at 6.45am on Bowring Road in Ramsey.
Police received information that she may be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently stopped her.
She was described as smelling of alcohol and intoxicated.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, a breathalyser test produced a reading of 75, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright, who said that she had no previous convictions, and had admitted the offence at the first opportunity.
Mr Wright said Holmes had been driving for nearly 40 years, and had held a responsible position as a paramedic in the ambulance service, but had resigned after being charged.
The advocate said that, during the past year, his client had been the victim of domestic abuse and had used alcohol as a coping mechanism at times.
He said Holmes had been out drinking the night before the offence, and didn’t know why she had got in her car and drove the next morning.
‘She understands she is going to lose her licence for an extended period,’ said Mr Wright.
The defendant, of Bridge Lane, Ramsey, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts by December 31.