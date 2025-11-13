A 52-year-old motorist has been fined £750 for having an expired licence and no insurance.
Tina Rose Birch, of Cronkbourne Village, Douglas, sent a postal admission to the offence, and also had her licence endorsed with four points by magistrates.
The court heard that Birch was driving a Ford Focus at Ballafletcher Road in Douglas on June 26, when she was stopped by police.
She admitted to police that she had no current licence, and records showed that it had expired in June 2024, and she was uninsured.
Magistrates fined the defendant £650 for having no insurance, and £100 for having no driving licence.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and was given two months to pay all amounts.