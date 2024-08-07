Matthew Boyde was arrested after police found 2.6 grams of the class B drug at his home.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police executed a search warrant at Cronk Elfin, where fisherman Boyde lives, on July 29 at 7.11am.
The cannabis was found in a tub in the defendant’s bedroom.
It was tested and found to be 2.6 grams, valued by police at £52.
During an interview with police, Boyde admitted the drug was his, for personal use, and said it helped him sleep.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
She asked for credit to be given for Boyde’s immediate guilty plea, his co-operation with police, and admissions in interview.
Ms Shimmin said that Boyde said he was currently in the process of getting a prescription for the drug via a doctor.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.