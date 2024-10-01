A new book has been published which looks to identify ways for readers to explore and discover the Isle of Man.
‘52 Manx Things to Make and Do’ has been written and illustrated by local author and primary school teacher Felicity Wood, and includes a number of different challenges and recommendations for island residents and visitors.
The 52 different challenges include places to visit (some of which are popular and others which are less well known), foods to try tasting or making, different creatures to see and a variety of facts to share about the Isle of Man in general.
Felicity’s book is written so that you can do as much or as little as you would like, with the overarching theme being to inspire people to try something new.
Felicity splits her time between teaching primary school children and running her art business ‘Felicity Wood Designs’.
Talking about her idea for the book, she said: ‘As a primary school teacher who really enjoys working with older key stage two children, I have wanted to write a book about the Isle of Man for this audience for a long time.
‘This time last year I attended the Manx Lit Fest writer’s day which really consolidated all my thoughts into a solid idea, and the 52 Manx Things to Make and Do challenge was born.
‘In my life I have had so much fun both teaching in Manx schools and raising our children in the island, because from my eyes our island is unbelievably fascinating and very beautiful. I want everyone to feel like that about the Isle of Man.
‘We never have enough time to take up all the opportunities and visit all the sites that are available to us all, and I wanted my book to put all the fascinating facts, sights and foods in one place.
‘Although the book is aimed at 9 to 12 year olds, there have been many adults that have already bought the book and taken up the challenge. I am really enjoying people stopping me in the street or getting touch online to tell me how many they have left to do or random facts about themselves.
‘For example, someone told me that in 54 years they had never actually seen the Summer Hill illuminations, but that they were now going to this winter.’
Felicity was helped by funding from Culture Vannin and the Isle of Man Arts Council, which has enabled her to provide every school and library in the island with their own copy.
Alternatively, the book is also now on sale at both Bridge Bookshops in Ramsey and Port Erin, Waterstones in Douglas and Manx National Heritage sites including the Manx Museum in Douglas and the House of Manannan in Peel.
An official launch party for the book is set to take place at the Manx Museum on Saturday, October 12 from 1pm to 4pm.
This is a ticketed event as spaces are limited, and tickets can be booked via the Manx National Heritage website.