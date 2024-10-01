A vulnerable man has been jailed for 30 weeks because he had no address to go to.
Jordan Declan John Caley’s sentencing had already previously been postponed because he didn’t have anywhere available to him.
A probation order had been recommended for six offences, but Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that, as the 28-year-old defendant had no address, she could not impose the recommended order.
On Tuesday, October 1, the Deputy High Bailiff said that sentencing would go ahead and that custody was now the only option.
Ms Braidwood said: ‘It’s a very sorry state of affairs.
‘I’m going to have to impose custody when that simply isn’t the most appropriate sentence for him.
‘It is surprising that there’s been a lack of response from other agencies.
‘Probation have done everything they can.’
Probation officer Sarah Proudlove said in court that they had contacted Manx Care and Social Care about the situation, but no response had been received.
Ms Proudlove said: ‘Both myself and probation have tried contacting everyone we could think of.
‘We will continue to try to find a solution.
‘It weighs very heavily on myself and probation, and we will continue to do all we can.
‘It’s a very sad situation.’
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Caley’s offending began on May 22, when he arrived at police headquarters.
He took out a knife, but was not threatening with it, and dropped it when told to.
The weapon had a serrated blade of around four inches.
On July 15, Caley went to Voyage Hostel in Murray’s Road in Douglas, where he had previously stayed, but had been evicted from.
He went into the kitchen and took a kettle, crockery, and food.
He was later identified from CCTV footage.
On July 18, Caley entered Newby’s on Ballaquayle Road in Douglas.
He began leaning on the counter looking at various items.
Staff warned him that it might not hold his weight but he continued to lean over the counter.
He was then refused service, which prompted Caley to swipe chocolates onto the floor, rip off a chewing gum stand, then kick a fridge door as he left.
When located by police, the defendant was in possession of 0.2 grams of cannabis.
On July 23, Caley went to Noble’s Hospital saying he wanted treatment for his mental health.
However, he went to the hospital shop, which was closed and had the shutters part of the way down.
Caley went under them and helped himself to a bottle of Lucozade, then sat outside drinking it.
On September 5, he went to Spar on Bucks Road and was said to be shouting about medication he had lost.
He began knocking items off shelves, then knocked over a card stand and threw bottles of fizzy drinks around.
Staff managed to calm him down and he then offered to help pick up the items.
In court, Caley pleaded guilty to property damage, possession of cannabis, threatening behaviour, possessing a bladed article in public, and two counts of burglary.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that this was the fourth week in a row that his client had appeared in court, and that he wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible.
Mr Glover said that he wanted to thank probation services for their amazing efforts in trying to find a solution to Caley’s accommodation problem.
‘Mr Caley’s actions have been a cry for help,’ said Mr Glover.
‘It’s a tragic situation, we appreciate where matters have to go.
‘His cries for help have gone unanswered due to failures within the system.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘It’s clear the offences are in a large part out of frustration and cries for help.’
The Deputy High Bailiff referred to the probation report which described Caley as a ‘vulnerable individual’, with a ‘very high need for support’ in the community and in prison.
‘It’s a very sad and unsatisfactory situation,’ she said.