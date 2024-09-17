Mark Hempsall, aged 56, is alleged to have subjected a former partner to physical and psychological abuse.
He appeared before High Bailiff James Brooks this morning and is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the charge involves alleged stalking and harassment of the complainant, including allegedly tracking her movements.
Mr Hempsall was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who said that it is likely that the allegations will be denied.
The case was adjourned until October 3, at the request of Mr Travers, who asked for time to review the case papers.
Bail has been granted until then in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, not to apply for a new passport, and not to leave the island without court consent.