PC Mark David Hempsall, aged 56, is yet to enter a plea to the allegation of subjecting a former partner to physical and psychological abuse.
The domestic abuse charge encompasses alleged stalking and harassment of the complainant, including allegedly tracking her movements.
At magistrates court on Thursday, October 31, his advocate Jim Travers asked for an adjournment until November 28, to allow time to review the complainant’s statements.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson said that phone messages, which totalled around 123,000, were also still being reviewed.
Mr Travers has previously said that his client, who has been a police constable for 14 years, is likely to plead not guilty to the allegation.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, not to apply for a new passport, and not to leave the island without court consent.