A woman who bit a police officer and kicked a bouncer has been handed a suspended sentence and a two year alcohol ban.
Charlotte Roseen Kelly was restrained using Pava spray outside the Nag’s Head in Douglas during the TT period.
She admitted assaulting a police officer, common assault, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, and property damage.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 21-year-old to 22 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put her under supervision for two years.
Kelly was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the police officer she bit and £30 compensation for an officer’s watch strap she broke.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Kelly was at the Nag’s Head pub in Victoria Street in Douglas on June 1.
She was involved in an argument outside the pub and was said to have kicked a security man in the back and thrown the contents of a plastic cup.
Police were called and she was arrested, but became abusive, calling officers ‘c****.
She tried to pull away from officers and was put on the ground.
Kelly was kicking out so she was restrained using Pava spray.
She grabbed the strap of an officer’s Apple watch and broke it, then bit an officer on the right arm, over a long sleeved fleece, but the bite still caused swelling and reddening.
When interviewed later, Kelly said she had drunk wine and vodka, and had been at Bushy’s TT Village before going to the Nag’s Head.
She claimed that she saw a bouncer being heavy-handed with someone, and had felt they were out of order.
She said that she went downstairs and then claimed she had been hit on the nose by a bouncer, causing her to fall to the floor and her nose to bleed.
Kelly said she didn’t recall being restrained or biting the police officer.
In December 2023, she was sentenced to community service and probation for three police assaults.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client had been complying well with probation.
Mr Clegg said that Kelly had asked him to request the longest ban possible on her purchasing or being sold alcohol, but asked that she be spared a ban on entering licensed premises, which would restrict her employment opportunities.
The advocate said that CCTV footage initially showed his client remonstrating with security staff, who appeared to be holding someone in a headlock.
When ignored, Mr Clegg said that she had kicked out and flicked water from a cup.
He said that Kelly had then been thrown to the floor and a police officer had run in shouting: ‘Get off her.’
Mr Clegg said that the defendant had suffered significant trauma in her life and had unwisely been drinking while taking medication.
He said that there had been no further incident for over four months now, and that Kelly had not drunk alcohol since that night.
The advocate said: ‘She needs significant help. She has the support of her family. Sending her to prison would undermine protective factors.
‘This is a young lady who needs supervision. If sent to prison supporting factors in her life will be lost and support going forward won’t be in place.
‘Supervision would enable the current upward trend to continue.’
While passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Whatever you may have thought about what was going on with another individual, ultimately it was not your concern.
‘You have been on probation since the end of last year and that doesn’t appear to have prevented these offences being committed.
‘I am prepared to give you a final chance. This really is your final chance. If you were to commit further offences it is likely you would go to prison.’
Kelly was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, and will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.