Michael Dunlop made it four this week, with success in the second Supertwin race on Friday evening.
The 36 year old’s 33rd TT win came in typical swashbuckling fashion as he also broke the class’s lap record on the third and final lap of the contest.
His lap of 123.056mph (18 minutes 23.790 seconds) was a couple of seconds inside the old record he set in 2018.
Davey Todd claimed his first podium finish in this class in second, bringing home the Padgett’s Paton 26.775 seconds down on Dunlop.
Dominic Herbertson repeated his third-place finish of last year finishing 20.585s down on Todd to complete an all-Paton top three.
Dunlop was shocked when he was informed he’d broken the TT’s longest-standing lap record. He said: ‘I’m surprised as I backed off a bit on the last lap as it’s all about nursing these bikes home.
‘It’s another win under the belt.’
Todd was also pleased with his result: ‘That’s awesome - we were disappointed after struggling in the first race.
‘I rode that as hard as I could.
‘I’m stoked to put it on the podium after all the hard work Clive and the team have put into the bike.’
Herbertson was also chuffed with his result adding: ‘I’m absolutely over the moon after where we were five and a half weeks ago [when some of his original rides fell through].
‘I can’t thank enough everyone who has helped me get here.’
Mikey Evans and Rob Hodson, who had finished second and third respectively in Tuesday evening’s first Supertwin race of the week, were both retirements, Evans on the first lap and Hodson on the second when holding onto third spot.
Paul Jordan would ultimately finish fourth, only 3.141 seconds down on Herbertson having used the tow of Dunlop on the road to his advantage.
Mike Browne was fifth and Adam Mclean sixth.
Baz Furber finished seventh ahead of Laxey’s Joe Yeardsley in eighth. Czech rider Michal Dokoupil and Michael Sweeney completed the top 10.
Manx-born Chris Moore was 16th, just ahead of Douglas’ Marcus Simpson in 18th.
Castletown’s Paul Cassidy was 22nd of the 27 finishers.