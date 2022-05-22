It will take ‘a couple of decades’ for benefits cheat to pay back money

A benefit fraudster who didn’t declare her partner was living with her and supporting her has been sentenced to 180 hours’ community service.

Kathryne Marie Hill pleaded guilty to four counts of the offence which involved her being paid £17,830 to which she was not entitled.

The 27-year-old from Port Erin has begun paying back the money as part of an agreement with Treasury but this was said to be likely to take a ‘couple of decades’.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that Hill was receiving income support benefit between October 2020 and November 2021, based on being a single parent.

Her claim forms did not declare anyone else living at her Marashen Crescent address.

However, in April 2021, information was received by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that Hill’s husband was living at the address.

Investigations showed that he had a vehicle registered at the address and tax records indicated they had been living together.

Bank statements were also obtained which showed regular payments to Hill’s account from her husband.

His bank statements also showed that he was paying the rent for their property to Port Erin Commissioners, as well as bills to Sure, Manx Telecom and Manx Gas.

Hill was interviewed by DHSC staff and confirmed that she knew she had to declare if her partner had moved into the same property as her.

She confirmed she had signed all the benefit claim forms but when asked if there was anything that was not declared or if her circumstances had changed, she replied ‘no’.

Hill claimed that her situation had only changed in the last couple of weeks and that her husband had only moved in during November 2021.

She said that he had two addresses in Port Erin and also stayed with his parents in Douglas.

When asked if he gave her money, she said ‘no’.

Hill was also asked if he paid for her phone and replied: ‘Damn right he pays for my mobile.’

Pictures on social media also showed the couple in bed together in May 2021 and holidaying in September 2021.

When quizzed further Hill said: ‘We weren’t “together together”,’ and continued to deny he had been living with her.

Hill was then shown bank statements which indicated that her husband paid for all groceries, while she did not appear to buy any groceries.

She then admitted he had been supporting her.

Defence advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams handed in letters of reference for his client which described her as ‘caring, loving and considerate’ and a ‘strong moral character’.

Mr Vaughan-Williams said that the relationship between Hill and her husband had not been totally stable all the time and that the offences had been a misunderstanding, rather than her intentionally setting out to defraud.

Hill was said to have no previous convictions.

Mr Vaughan-Williams referred to a probation report which said that Hill suffered from mental health issues.

‘She is extremely scared that there may be a custodial sentence imposed upon her,’ said the advocate.

He urged magistrates to follow the sentencing recommendation of the probation report, for a community service order.

Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft said: ‘We take benefit fraud extremely seriously. It is up to you, when your circumstances change, to notify the relevant authorities.

‘We note you are already paying it back, though we have calculated it will possibly take a couple of decades to pay back in full.’