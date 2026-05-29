Thomas Lee Parsons, 26, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for sentencing, having previously admitted possessing the class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and resisting arrest.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that a mobile phone had been seized as part of a separate investigation.
Messages found on the device implicated Parsons in drug dealing. Police arrested him on Loch Promenade, Douglas, on November 19, but as officers handcuffed him, he attempted to turn away and run.
Parsons, of Empress Terrace, was taken to the ground but kicked out with his legs and tensed his arms. Officers used leg restraints to subdue him.
When searched, police found two wraps of cannabis weighing a total of 1.3 grams.
He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and said: ‘I’m being forced to. I’m scared. I should have told you a long time ago.’
At police headquarters, a strip search was carried out and five wraps of cocaine, weighing a total of two grams and valued at £200, were found concealed in his boxer shorts between his genitals.
In mitigation, advocate Helen Lobb said her client had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.
She said: ‘He has had a very difficult childhood and has suffered from a crippling drug addiction. He wants to take part in a rehabilitation programme.
‘When he was released from prison last year, he had no fixed address or reliable income, which placed him in a vulnerable position.’
Miss Lobb also said her client was at the bottom of the chain and had played a lesser role.
Deemster Cook jailed Parsons for a total of four years and four months, taking possession of cocaine with intent to supply as the lead offence, with the remaining sentences running concurrently.