Konni Ammenhäuser, better known to road racing fans as ‘Wheelie Konni’, came to the attention of police following an incident outside Motor Isle Bar & Grill in Wellington Street.
The German TT enthusiast, who has become well known among fans for his motorcycle stunts and larger-than-life personality during race fortnight, had been celebrating his birthday at the venue approximately a week earlier.
Footage of the burnout was subsequently shared on the business's Facebook page and attracted widespread attention online.
Following reports of the incident, the Isle of Man Constabulary carried out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding what had taken place.
In a statement provided to Isle of Man Today, police confirmed that no further action would be taken.
A spokesperson said: ‘Police were notified and made enquiries into the matter and the circumstances surrounding it.
‘All parties involved have taken responsibility for their part in the incident and will arrange any restoration required.
‘The individual involved has received words of advice and no further police action will be taken.’
Wheelie Konni is a familiar face during the TT period, partly due to his recognisable motorcycling leathers covered in an array of racing themed pin badges.
He has built a significant following among road racing fans over the years, regularly attracting crowds wherever he appears.
The burnout outside the popular Douglas venue generated considerable discussion on social media, with many fans sharing and commenting on the footage.