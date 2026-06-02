Police have issued a statement after British Superbike rider and North West 200 winner Storm Stacey criticised officers for seizing his pick-up truck during a visit to the Isle of Man TT.
The 23-year-old, who emerged as one of the biggest stories of this year's North West 200, took to social media following the incident, saying he was ‘very disappointed’ with the action taken by the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Now, in a statement provided to Isle of Man Today, police have confirmed the vehicle was seized under road traffic legislation.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘On the evening of Monday 1st June, Police seized a motor vehicle under Section 47 of the Road Traffic Act 1985 in the area of Harris Promenade, Douglas.
‘We are aware of the social media commentary in relation to this however, as this is a fairly routine matter, we will not be commenting any further.’
Stacey, who is known for his larger-than-life personality and trademark top hat, arrived on the island by ferry on Monday evening and was on Harris Promenade in Douglas when the incident occurred.
In a social media post, he said: ‘Interesting evening with the Manx police seizing my pickup for saying it's dangerous and not road worthy for the wheels protruding the arches.
‘Within the UK it is an advisory. A simple fix would have been a producer to fix it and a fine and on my way but chose to make it a big deal.
‘Very disappointed but I believe no such thing as bad publicity but very disappointed from the Manx police but it is what it is. Hope everyone is having a good TT.’
The incident has sparked discussion and frustration among TT fans online, many of whom became familiar with Stacey following his remarkable performances at the North West 200.
The British Superbike Championship rider arrived at the event as one of the most highly anticipated newcomers in recent years and exceeded expectations by defeating TT legend Michael Dunlop in the Superstock race.
After a thrilling final-lap battle, Stacey claimed victory in only his second-ever road race, immediately establishing himself as one of the sport's brightest young talents.
Although he is not competing at this year's TT, Stacey has been widely tipped as a future Mountain Course competitor, with many believing a TT debut could come as early as 2027.
Police have indicated they do not intend to make any further comment regarding the seizure.