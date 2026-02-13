A woman says she has been left with ‘constant anxiety and anger’ after a man filmed himself sexually assaulting her while she slept.
Karl Christopher Douglas Wicklow, 35, of Ramsey, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault following a trial last year. He appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday for sentencing after a unanimous verdict returned by the jury.
The offences were committed on the same day, although the charge covers a period between March 1, 2023 and June 1, 2023.
The court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been on a night out with friends and fell asleep on a sofa at a property in Ramsey.
Wicklow sexually assaulted her twice while filming the incidents on his mobile phone without her knowledge.
After discovering the footage, the woman reported the matter to officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary and an investigation was launched.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane read a victim impact statement to the court.
In it, she said: ‘When I reported it I felt a massive fear of not being believed and what he would do if he found out I’d gone to the police.
‘I felt exposed and confused when I spoke to the police. I didn’t know how hard the investigation would be.
‘I have experienced constant anxiety and anger ever since.
‘Being put through the trial was very distressing. It just prolonged everything and I could not have therapy for my mental health while this was going on.’
She described the continuing impact of the offences, adding: ‘The impact of what he has done will affect my future. It is hard for me to feel present and I get flashbacks.
‘It affects my day-to-day life. I am always anxious and on edge. It has also impacted my physical health. It has also affected my family and friends.
‘This has also caused me to have a fear of intimacy. I feel I have lost who I am as a person.
‘But I hope something positive comes of all of this and he does not do this to someone else.’
In mitigation, David Reynolds said his client, who has no previous convictions, could continue to contribute to society if he was spared an immediate custodial sentence.
He said: ‘My client is someone who has worked his whole life. He has dealt with all this in a mature manner and is clearly someone who wants to move forward.
‘He is in significant fear of going to custody and he will lose his employment at a local retailer. He is someone who will be able to contribute to society.’
Deemster Sandeep Kainth sentenced Wicklow to three years’ imprisonment for one offence and two years for the second, to run concurrently.
He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period.