A 47-year-old taxi driver has admitted forging his father's signature to steal over £11,000.
Martin Moore appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were informed by Moore's father on February 2, that a significant amount of money was missing from his account.
He was interviewed and admitted taking the money, saying his earnings as a taxi driver had dipped and he had been desperate.
Moore said he had used a previously signed cheque that his father had given him to trace the signature, then cashed cheques using a mobile application.
He said that he was embarrassed and felt shameful, but that the offences had been opportunistic rather than malicious.
The prosecutor said that it was claimed that Moore had spent £9,000 on a two-week trip to Dubai and Vietnam.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Moore, who was now said to be of no fixed address, was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who agreed that the case should remain in summary court, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
However, magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction, saying they considered the offences to serious for summary court.
Moore will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 20.