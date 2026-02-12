In the latest update, Isle of Man Constabulary said officers are particularly keen to speak to passengers who travelled on the Route 3 bus that departed Ramsey at 3.10pm, heading towards Laxey, on the afternoon of the incident.
Anyone who was on that bus and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 to assist with ongoing enquiries.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, a spokesperson for the first said.
Officers also thanked members of the public who have already come forward to assist with their investigation, saying enquiries remain ongoing.
Police were called to the Tesco car park in the Bowring Road area shortly after lunchtime on Saturday, March 7 following reports that a man had been assaulted.
Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. Isle of Man Constabulary later confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Sources previously told Isle of Man Today that the incident involved a stabbing, although this has not been confirmed by the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.
In an earlier update issued on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said: ‘Both individuals arrested in connection with the incident in Ramsey on Saturday have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.’
Police have described the incident as isolated and stressed there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.
Both uniformed officers and specially trained armed officers were deployed as part of the response. Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed officers at the scene and cordons in place around the supermarket, with access to parts of the car park restricted while officers carried out their work.
Police later confirmed that they were dealing with what they described as a serious incident in the Tesco car park.
Tesco in Ramsey remained closed for the rest of Saturday while officers carried out forensic work in the car park.
A visible police presence was maintained during the afternoon to support the investigation and reassure the public. The store reopened on Sunday.
Officers have continued to appeal for anyone who witnessed the alleged assault near Tesco to come forward.
A spokesperson previously said: ‘Anyone with dashcam or other video footage relevant to the incident is also asked to contact us to help establish the full circumstances.
‘We respectfully ask the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains ongoing.’
In the latest appeal, police said they are particularly asking for anyone who travelled on the Route 3 service that left Ramsey at 3.10pm towards Laxey to make contact if they have not already done so.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.