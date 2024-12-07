James Russell Rowbottom also pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.
He appeared before magistrates on Thursday, November 28, and will be sentenced on December 12 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the defendant was driving a Mercedes CLK on Dalby Road, on April 20.
A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from his vehicle, and a search found 4.6 grams of the drug in his jacket pocket.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and Rowbottom was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a sample of blood was taken, which was sent for analysis and later produced a reading of 5.2 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
When interviewed, the defendant, who lives at Michael Street, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
He said that the defendant was a delivery driver, who would now lose his job with the inevitable driving ban that would be imposed.
Mr Wright said it would therefore be difficult for Rowbottom to say how much he could pay towards a fine, and that perhaps a probation report could look at alternative sentences.
Magistrates adjourned the case for the report to be prepared, and granted bail in the sum of £500, with a condition not to drive.