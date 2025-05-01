Damage to the rock garden at the entrance to Port Soderick bay, created for the Heroes on the Water IoM charity, was discovered by a member of the public early on Sunday morning.
A number of planters handmade by students at University College Isle of Man were smashed beyond repair.
At the weekend, the charity said: ‘We’re saddened to report that our rock garden at the entrance to the bay was vandalised.
‘While we’ll be able to clean up and repair the planters that were only slightly damaged, a few were sadly smashed beyond repair.
‘Yes, there will be a cost for new plants and materials. However, these planters were lovingly handmade and donated by the talented students at UCM College here in the island – a gesture that meant so much to us.
‘If anyone knows who may have been involved, please pass on a simple message - we hope you’re proud of yourselves.’
The force said: ‘We are investigating damage to the rock garden at Heroes on the Water in Port Soderick.
‘The damage occurred between 8.30pm on Saturday, April 26 and 7.30am on Sunday, April 27.
‘If you witnessed or caused the damage please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/3394/25.
‘Alternatively, if you have information and wish to share it anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’
Share your thoughts on this story by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible.