Joiner tried to breach licensing ban

A 42-year-old joiner has been fined £250 for attempting to breach a licensing ban.
Philip Paul Tomkinson was given a six-month ban in April after admitting being drunk and disorderly outside Bordello.
Despite this, prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that, on May 4, Tomkinson had gone to Winerite on Victoria Road in Douglas and tried to buy 12 cans of rum and Coke.
When he approached the check out, the shop assistant asked him for his name and he replied: ‘I’m not saying.’
The assistant then asked ‘You’re in the court banning book aren’t you?’ to which Tomkinson replied ‘yes,’ before leaving the shop.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that Tomkinson had completed a previous banning order in 2019 without any breaches.
‘As soon as he was challenged he walked out,’ said the advocate.
‘He tells me it is not something he intends to do again.’
Mr Reynolds said that Tomkinson, who lives in Tynwald Road, Douglas, was already paying a fine at a rate of £25 per week but would be able to pay a further £5 per week.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs and he will continue to make payments at the agreed rate of £30 per week.
