Joiner who grew cannabis is sentenced

A 37-year-old joiner from Colby who grew cannabis at his home has been fined £1,200.

James David Comish admitted cultivation of the drug as well as possession of it after a police raid found a hydroponic set up and 83.6 grams.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a search warrant was executed at Comish’s home at Ballacriy Park on January 31.

No one was present at the time but police officers found a hydroponics set up with remnants of cannabis said to weigh six grams.

Three jars of cannabis were also found, weighing a total of 77.6 grams. The drugs were valued by police at £1,672. Also found was a grinder.

Comish arrived home during the search and was subsequently arrested.

When interviewed by police he said that he had been growing the cannabis for personal use, and that the cannabis in the jars was harvested at the end of December.

Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.

A probation report said that Comish had been the director of a joinery company before Covid but his business had folded as a result of the pandemic, leaving him with significant debts.

anxiety

Comish told probation that this had led to a great deal of stress and anxiety, and he had started using cannabis to help him sleep and self-medicate for the stress.

The report said that Comish had found his subsequent arrest and the court proceedings as a very frightening experience, and he had not used cannabis since.

He was said to have obtained employment with a building company as a joiner.

The probation report said that probation was not necessary as Comish had not been before the court since 2012 and had no ongoing issues, and that community service would be difficult as he already worked six days a week.

Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client’s last conviction was 10 years ago and he had nothing previously for drug-related matters.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Comish: ‘I am sorry to hear about your business but I am pleased to hear you are putting your life back together.’

Comish was fined £1,000 for the cultivation offence and £200 for possession.