A popular restaurant worker has gone from ‘hero to zero’ after he was jailed for dealing cocaine.
Pasquale Bufano worked at a number of well-known restaurants and bars in the Isle of Man and was hailed a hero for his decision to offer shelter to stranded motorsport fans during the Manx Grand Prix when the ferry had to be cancelled by bad weather.
But beneath his bubbly and outgoing demeaner was a man battling his own demons with a crippling addiction to cocaine.
Bufano, 38, has been a dedicated father to his 10-year-old son but now he will not be able to look after him as he was jailed for almost four years after admitting to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Wednesday Bufano, of Woodville Terrace, Douglas, was sentenced for the offence, as well as for possessing cocaine and two counts of drug driving.
Hazel Carroon, prosecuting, told the court that at around 8.30pm on October 9 last year officers on patrol noticed a Fiat car parked illegally next to a convenience store.
They saw Bufano get into the vehicle and drive away. They stopped him a short distance away and he was asked to undergo a drug swipe test which came back positive. He was later found to be five times over the limit for cocaine.
Bufano’s car was searched and 1.5 grammes of cocaine were found in a snap bag and a further 25.7 grammes of the class A drug were discovered in a plastic tub.
Bufano was arrested and an examination of his phone found evidence of drug dealing.
When interviewed, Bufano was emotional. He admitted he was a coke addict and that his ‘life was now ruined’.
He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and one of possessing cocaine. He was also charged with two counts of drug driving as he had both cocaine and benzoylecgonine - the substance produced after cocaine is metabolised. He admitted all the offences.
Advocate Jim Travers, mitigating told the court his mother and other relatives had travelled from Italy to attend the hearing.
He said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and asked Deemster Graeme Cook to take into account he had a young son.
‘He has a number of references from former employers, family and friends. He won a Hero of Mann award in 2024 but now he has gone from hero to almost zero.
‘He has been public-facing figure at bars restaurants and cafes here.
‘He always put on a happy face and an engaging manner while suffering inner turmoil from drug addiction. He masqueraded as larger-than-life while neglecting his own mental health.’
Mr Travers said his client was relieved he was caught as his addiction spiralled out of control and he ‘may not have been here today’ otherwise.
Deemster Cook told Bufano taking even a small amount of drugs can escalate and lead people into ‘a large hole’ and they end up having to deal to pay a drug debt.
Bufano was jailed 42 months for possessing cocaine with intent to supply and five months consecutively for driving under the influence of cocaine. He was handed concurrent sentences for the other two offences.
That means Bufano was jailed for a total of three years and 11 months. He is also banned from driving for five years.