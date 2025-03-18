An appeal hearing for a motorist jailed after being found guilty of death by dangerous driving has been set for June 13.
Jackson Joseph Paul was jailed for six years last month after being convicted following a jury trial.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard how Jordan Thomas, 29, sustained catastrophic injuries following the incident in Harbour Road in Onchan on the evening of February 25 last year.
He died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
Mr Paul, 35, has lodged an appeal against both his conviction and sentence.
At a directions hearing this week, Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC gave a word of warning that he would not hesitate to take action if comments were posted about the case on social media which ‘crossed the line’.
‘Without pre-judging anything there’s always the possibility there could be a re-trial - or not, because I’ve not the seen the papers,’ he said.
‘If there’s social media comment about this case which crosses any line, which is in contempt of court, I will not hesitate to take action against the person responsible.’
He said he wanted to make it ‘perfectly plain’ that he had great sympathy with the families involved in cases of this sort but that when emotions run high, ‘people make bad decisions’ and communicated on social media in a way they might not have done ‘had they had thought about it for a little while longer’.
The Judge of Appeal pointed out there was no automatic right of appeal and the permission of the court is necessary before an appeal can be launched fully.
He said Tuesday’s directions hearing was about the progress of the appeal application and ‘no more than that’.
A full day was set aside for an appeal hearing on June 13.