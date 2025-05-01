The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission has appointed a new deputy chief executive officer.
Nicola Libreri has been with the GSC since 2018 with her recent role encompassing oversight of the organisation’s newly created anti money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism division.
Mrs Libreri holds an International Compliance Association diploma in AML/CFT, ICA diploma in governance, risk and compliance and is blockchain analysis trained. She also has a wealth of experience in delivering outreach on AML/CFT to industry professionals and peers and has delivered specialist training regarding in the Isle of Man and internationally.
Mrs Libreri recently worked with the Council of Europe in Serbia to deliver training on strong AML/CFT regulatory frameworks.
GSC chief executive officer Mark Rutherford, said: ‘Nicola has played a key role over the last year in strengthening the GSC’s AML/CFT oversight and will continue to drive forward initiatives to support the sector’s understanding of emerging risks.
‘Her role will be key to strengthening the GSC’s focus on collaboration, using data and intelligence in co-ordination with other agencies to prevent criminals exploiting the sector or the jurisdiction.
‘Mrs Libreri’s expertise and contribution to AML/CFT are integral to upholding the GSC’s reputation as a world-class regulator and steering the GSC’s supervisory actions to keep in line with the international AML/CFT standards for combatting financial crime on a global scale.’
Mrs Libreri added: ‘I am delighted to be taking up this role. The threat of ML/TF is constantly evolving and we need to keep on top of new and emerging risks.
‘It is vital to ensure we maintain the safety of the sector and the jurisdiction, invest in strong AML/CFT controls and work with licence holders to stamp out any threats to that safety.’