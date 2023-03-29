A dog owner has been given a court order to keep his pet under proper control.
Dale Anthony Walker’s Border collie husky cross called Nellie attacked another dog while they were out walking at Fort Island in Castletown.
The matter is a civil complaint rather than a criminal charge but any breach of the subsequent court order would be a criminal offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on August 28, the complainant in the case was walking his terrier mix dog, called Cassie, who is 15, near the old fortress.
He said that two-year-old Nellie came ‘out of nowhere’ and was not on a lead.
Nellie then grabbed Cassie by the body, lifting her and shaking her violently.
The complainant said that Mr Walker had then approached and took control of his dog.
They exchanged numbers and the complainant said that Cassie was treated by a vet for a one-and-a-half inch laceration and multiple puncture wounds.
The vet bill was £622.
Mr Walker, who lives at Beech Grove, Ballasalla, was interviewed at Castletown police station and handed in a prepared statement denying responsibility.
He said that he thought the other dog was off the lead as well and that a complaint had been brought only because he had refused to pay the vet bill.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that, as it was not a criminal offence, she could not order compensation and that would have to be pursued through a civil court.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Walker has accepted that Nellie has caused a nuisance.
‘There have been no previous incidents and he has had dogs on and off for about 12 years.
‘It was out of character for Nellie. Mr Walker would say neither dog was on a lead, but he accepts Nellie was out of his sight and has caused an injury to Cassie.’
Mr Walker was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by April 28.