A 22-year-old labourer has admitted harassing his ex-girlfriend after he bombarded her with more than 100 messages.
Thomas Lee Parsons also turned up at her workplace and her home after their relationship ended.
He admitted an offence of conduct amounting to harassment and will be sentenced on September 6.
A restraining order has been drawn up, which will be considered when Parsons is sentenced.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the woman ended her relationship with Parsons on July 25 with concerns over what she described as controlling behaviour.
However, between that day and August 21, he sent her over 100 messages, many of them insulting and abusive.
Messages which are printable included: ‘I hate you so much’, ‘I should have spat straight in your face’, ‘Your windows are getting smashed’, and ‘I’m gonna smash your neck in.’
On one occasion Parsons, who lives at Empress Drive, Douglas, waited outside the woman’s workplace and was verbally aggressive after she asked him to leave.
Another time she agreed to meet him in Lord Street to collect £80 that he owed to her.
She collected the money and left on a bus but then found Parsons waiting outside her home.
He was then said to have tried to get into her house.
On another occasion he threw stones at the window of her home which prompted the woman to call the police after she had recorded him on video.
Parsons was subsequently arrested and at police headquarters answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client was due to be sentenced for another offence, of criminal damage, on September 6 and asked for both offences to be sentenced at the same time.
Mr Wood said that a probation report was already being prepared and that Parsons had spent the last four days in custody after his arrest.
The advocate said that no Police Information Notice (PIN), which is an initial caution relating to harassment matters, had been issued to his client, and this may have helped him realise the effect his behaviour was having.
‘He doesn’t want to have anything to do with the young lady,’ said Mr Wood.
‘This young man has learned a lesson. Newsflash, he’s in prison and he doesn’t like it.
‘He is a young man who would seem to need some assistance.’
The advocate went on to say that Parsons had been unable to contact any family members during his four days in custody, as the police had taken his phone and he did not know their numbers.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the victim, not to enter the street where she lives, and to contact probation services.